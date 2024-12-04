Tennessee's transgender bill is in the Supreme Court. Here's what's going on.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a rare moment for Tennessee law, the Supreme Court of the United States justices heard arguments about legislation that now prohibits minors from seeking transgender care.

The issue in the Tennessee case is whether the law violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, which requires the government to treat similarly situated people the same. Lawmakers wrote the bill in 2023 to ban puberty blockers and hormone treatments for transgender minors.

The decision probably won't come down until the summer term in 2025.

We are following the arguments as they are had before the SCOTUS this morning. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti all attended the hearing and will speak. Those from the Tennessee Equality Project are also there.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Demonstrators against transgenders rights protest during a rally outside of the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the constitutionality of Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Researchers with The Journal of the American Medical Association found in a recent study that gender-affirming care for transgender youth aged 13 to 20 years old is associated with 60% lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73% lower odds of suicidality over a 12-month follow-up period. This care includes puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones.

Gender-affirming care for youth is supported by every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychiatric Association.

How we got here

WTVF

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care merged into one in downtown Nashville one fall evening in 2022.

This all came after conservative blogger Matt Walsh took issue with gender-affirmation care procedures at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Walsh — a Daily Wire conservative commentator, who questions LGBTQ rights — said he considered the care to be that of castration and mutilation to minors and adults.

The rallies — one sponsored by Walsh and the other standing up against his principles about transgender care — were on the legislative plaza outside the capitol. The Tennessee Highway Patrol estimated 2,500 to 3,000 people were on the plaza.

WTVF

A standing-room crowd reached capacity inside the committee room in the Cordell Hull building before NewsChannel 5 could even get our camera inside.

Republicans sponsored a bill that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for children in the state of Tennessee.

Tennessee lawmakers made their way into the discourse of gender-affirming care and minors in September after a conservative blogger questioned whether Vanderbilt University Medical Center should provide gender-affirming care to patients.

Sen. Majority Leader Jack Johnson, who sponsored the bill, said the state has compelling interests to protect children in Tennessee. He said that once a child becomes an adult, that child can then make that decision to transition. A representative from the ACLU-Tennessee said the bill if passed would force litigation.

The legislation passed.

A lawsuit followed all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States.

WTVF

Court filings recently revealed that Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti opened an investigation last year into VUMC's Clinic for Transgender Health, issuing three separate civil investigative demands ordering the clinic to turn over its records.

Those billing issues, he explained, were discovered in the 2019 video posted online showing clinic founder Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor openly talked about how she gets around so-called “documentation challenges.”

Such challenges, Dr. Taylor said, can arise when insurance companies will not pay for transgender care.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com and chris.davis@newschannel5.com.