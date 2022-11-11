Tennis star Andre Agassi partners with local officials to open tuition-free charter school in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new music-enriched charter school in Antioch has a high-profile partner backing it.

Tennis legend Andre Agassi joined community leaders and school officials to celebrate the opening of Rocketship Dream Community Prep.

Agassi said he wants to help kids get a better education because his left him without a backup plan.

"Education became important in my life as I experienced my own lack of education and lack of choice. So, as much as I was successful from the outside looking at my tennis career, I actually was actually pretty not successful personally," Agassi said.

The tuition-free school was developed for Rocketship by the Turner-Agassi Education Facilities Fund. Enrollment is open to all families in Davidson County.

RDCP is built to serve 350 students from pre-K to 4th grade. There, music is woven into all disciplines.

"We went to a kindergarten class and they were learning about their shapes," said parent Michelle McCullough. "And just, the energy that they had about their shapes, and the teacher and how she was encouraging them and motivating them — I love this school."

Rocketship Public Schools has three schools in Nashville.

"It's always great to be here on the ground and see the results of so much work — you know, it's been years and years figuring out a way to really scale this mission in all sorts of communities, but this is our third right here," Agassi said.