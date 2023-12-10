Watch Now
News

Actions

Tens of thousands without power, shelters open across Middle Tennessee following tornado outbreak

Screenshot 2023-12-10 at 7.16.47 AM.png
WTVF
Screenshot 2023-12-10 at 7.16.47 AM.png
Posted at 7:18 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 09:39:19-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following Saturday's severe weather, tens of thousands remain without power across Middle Tennessee. In addition there's also a number of road closures in place due to the storm.

Shelters have since opened up across the area to help those in need as well.

Deadly tornado outbreak kills multiple

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, here are the numbers:

NES - 27,499
CEMC - 112
CDE - 13,177

We will continue to update this page as these numbers change.

These state routes are still closed this morning:

Sumner - SR 6 & SR 258 (Open with partial lane closures)
Montgomery - Ft. Campbell Blvd.
Robertson - SR 11
Davidson - Old Hickory Blvd. & Dickerson Pike

If you are in need of shelter, we have a list of locations available to you below:

Clarksville:

Northeast High School - 3701 Trenton Rd

Mosaic Church - 1020 Garrettburg Road

Manna Cafe - 503 D Street

Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing - 2650 Trenton Road

Hendersonville:

Beech High School - 3126 Long Hollow Pike

Nashville:

Isaac Litton Middle School - Alumni Center - 4500 Gallatin Pike 

We will update these locations as anything changes.


Ben recommends:

Nashville chauffeur makes sure everyone receives star treatment

“I want to introduce you to our newest Hitmakers Award recipient, Juan Santiago. While he's lived all over, his common thread is serving people. Hospitality is in his blood, and you'll hear why his late Mother played such an influential role in Juan winning this award. Juan will tell you, you don't have to be a celebrity to receive star hospitality treatment in Music City, because Juan makes all his guests VIP."

-Ben Hill

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens