Tens of thousands without power, shelters open across Middle Tennessee following tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following Saturday's severe weather, tens of thousands remain without power across Middle Tennessee. In addition there's also a number of road closures in place due to the storm.

Shelters have since opened up across the area to help those in need as well.

Deadly tornado outbreak kills multiple

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, here are the numbers:

NES - 27,499

CEMC - 112

CDE - 13,177

These state routes are still closed this morning:

Sumner - SR 6 & SR 258 (Open with partial lane closures)

Montgomery - Ft. Campbell Blvd.

Robertson - SR 11

Davidson - Old Hickory Blvd. & Dickerson Pike

If you are in need of shelter, we have a list of locations available to you below:

Clarksville:

Northeast High School - 3701 Trenton Rd

Mosaic Church - 1020 Garrettburg Road

Manna Cafe - 503 D Street

Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing - 2650 Trenton Road

Hendersonville:

Beech High School - 3126 Long Hollow Pike

Nashville:

Isaac Litton Middle School - Alumni Center - 4500 Gallatin Pike

