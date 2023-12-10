Tens of thousands without power, shelters open across Middle Tennessee following tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following Saturday's severe weather, tens of thousands remain without power across Middle Tennessee. In addition there's also a number of road closures in place due to the storm.
Shelters have since opened up across the area to help those in need as well.
As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, here are the numbers:
NES - 27,499
CEMC - 112
CDE - 13,177
We will continue to update this page as these numbers change.
These state routes are still closed this morning:
Sumner - SR 6 & SR 258 (Open with partial lane closures)
Montgomery - Ft. Campbell Blvd.
Robertson - SR 11
Davidson - Old Hickory Blvd. & Dickerson Pike
If you are in need of shelter, we have a list of locations available to you below:
Clarksville:
Northeast High School - 3701 Trenton Rd
Mosaic Church - 1020 Garrettburg Road
Manna Cafe - 503 D Street
Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing - 2650 Trenton Road
Hendersonville:
Beech High School - 3126 Long Hollow Pike
Nashville:
Isaac Litton Middle School - Alumni Center - 4500 Gallatin Pike
We will update these locations as anything changes.
