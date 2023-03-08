Term limits in Congress? Some Tennessee lawmakers want to make that happen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a push from the Tennessee State House to set term limits at the federal level.

A resolution is making its way through the legislature, calling for a convention to propose term limits for both chambers of the U.S. Congress.

But, there is a long way to go. For starters, the resolution needs to pass here in Tennessee. Then other states need to get involved.

In total there needs to be 34 states passing this kind of resolution to get a convention, then 38 of them need to agree to ratify the change to the constitution.

According to the nonprofit U.S. Term Limits, the resolution has bipartisan support with more than 60 of our legislators.

"This is one of those topics that when the public is asked what their opinion is, they are very much in favor of term limits on Congress. I firmly believe if we get close to the 34 states it takes to do this, that congress will probably hit the skids really quick and come up with their own terms and their own limits," said State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson.