Texas woman dies in scooter crash in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Texas woman died in a scooter crash in downtown Nashville Sunday night.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash happened at about 7:30p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and Symphony Place.

Investigators said Melinda Lovelady, 54, was riding the Lime scooter in the northbound lanes of 3rd Avenue South when she collided with the rear tires of a moving semi-truck that was in the southbound lanes of the road. She died at the scene.

Metro Nashville Police said she was from Tyler, Texas.

At this point, Metro Nashville Police haven't said if anything specifically contributed to Lovelady losing control of the scooter.

A spokesperson for Lime Scooters told NewsChannel 5 via email, "We are investigating this incident and will reserve further comment until we have more details."

Scooters were first seen on the sidewalks and streets of Nashville in 2018. Their arrival was met with both excitement and opposition. Crashes involving scooters, including one that killed 26-year-old Brady Gaulke in May of 2019, eventually led to former Mayor David Briley calling for them to be permanently banned from Nashville.

Attempts to ban scooters altogether never passed in Nashville. However, new regulations for scooter companies were eventually put into effect later that summer.

