Thanks to a new deal, the Music City Grand Prix is staying in Nashville much longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Music City Grand Prix has reached a deal to stay in Nashville for the foreseeable future. Sources tell Newschannel 5’s Steve Layman the new three-year contract will not only keep the race here, but expand the city’s IndyCar presence.

Starting in 2024 the Music City Grand Prix will become the final race on the IndyCar season schedule, which typically ends in mid-September. The sport will now crown its season champion between the honky tonks of lower Broadway in a new track layout that’s part of the deal.

According to sources, IndyCar will also plan to hold its year-end awards banquet the following night in Nashville to celebrate its new champion. The changes to the race’s place on the calendar will further increase the visibility of Music City as a racing city. This is the third year the city will host both a NASCAR Cup series race at Nashville Superspeedway and the Music City Grand Prix.

But perhaps the most exciting change for fans will be the changes to the track. Due to the construction of a new Titans stadium slated to begin next year, the Grand Prix will be moving away from its current footprint on the east side of the river around the stadium and focus more on downtown, sources said.

The now iconic straight away across the Korean Veterans Bridge will stay a part of the new track, but a significant part of the race will take place on downtown streets, including a portion of Lower Broadway between 1st and 4th Avenues, just adding to the buzz of one of the most vibrant downtowns in America.

An official announcement of the new deal is expected next week when IndyCar and race officials gather ahead of this year’s race.