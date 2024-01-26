Thanks to your help this Smyrna woman is able to move closer to her family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have a good news update about the Smyrna woman down on her luck.
Rebekah Crager and her husband Richard have endured a series of health problems in recent years and were struggling to get around their non-accessible house and handle everything so far from family.
Since we ran her story, several contractors have reached out to help and folks have chipped in around $9,000 to a GoFundMe.
Rebekah has found a home in Delaware near family and more support and despite the kind offers, she and her realtor have decided to leave the Smyrna home as is.
They're hosting an open house on Sunday.
She does need to sell it for a certain amount to pull off the move and needs quite a bit to help pay off her accessible van. But says she's really looking forward to a fresh start.
