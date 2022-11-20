Thanksgiving road trip: the best and worst times to hit the road.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to AAA more than 48 million Americans will pack up their car for a road trip — over a million drivers will be on the road in Tennessee alone.

Driving is the most popular way to travel for the holidays even with higher gas prices. Tennesseans are paying more for gas this Thanksgiving than they have since 2012 at an average of $3.30 per gallon.

This year, travel is getting back to what it looked like before the pandemic, but not quite there yet. That means you're still likely to hit traffic.

AAA said the worst time to travel this week is the day before thanksgiving through next Sunday during the day. It is better to leave early in the morning or at night after 8 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic.

Make sure your car is prepared for the long drive. AAA said they expect to help more than 400,000 stranded drivers over the weekend with issues like a flat tire or dead battery.