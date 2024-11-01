Watch Now
The 25th Make-a-Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee reveal celebrates Lewisburg teen

Olivia and her family walked out the back door of their home to a crowd. Olivia took it all in, hand-in-hand with her mom, they both stepped into Olivia's Art Barn.
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Olivia walks out the back door of her home holding hands with her mom. The crowd of people from her community that stood by the little green barn knew what was about to happen.

At 25 years of wishes, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee and Tractor Supply celebrated Olivia, who battles cystic fibrosis.

Tractor Supply Foundation's executive director Marti Skold-Jordan helped take Olivia's art from the kitchen table to a space she can call her own.

"The folks at Tractor Supply's Creative Department came out and painted this, and they brought all of the art supplies that they love and they knew that she would like. I love the rolls of paper that come down," says Skold-Jordan.

Olivia took it all in, hand-in-hand with her mom, and they both stepped into Olivia's Art Barn.

"When I saw the smile on Olivia's face today that is priceless," says Skold-Jordan.

It is a surprise that overwhelmed Olivia and her family with both art and heart.

