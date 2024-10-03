"The $5 Lady": Woman known for giving cash hosts clothing giveaway for Nashville's homeless community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ginger Scheid is a familiar face around town.

The homeless community doesn't know her as Ginger though; they lovingly call her "the $5 lady".

"One won't do anything," laughed Ginger. "Ten is more than I can afford when I'm giving out to everybody, but five will get you a burger or a beer or whatever you want."

"Once, she was giving me $5, and she almost ran me over because she was like, excited to help me," said Ginger's friend Becky Hall.

Wednesday afternoon, though, it was loads of clothes, coats and socks Ginger was giving away. She set up her giveaway at the corner of Murfreesboro Road and Thompson Lane, after spending thousands of her own money to get her neighbors ready for winter.

"It's not just money, it's hope and that you matter. Somebody sees you," explained Hall.

Ginger says she could use all the help she can get.

If you want to get involved, you can drop off clothes donations for Ginger at any of the following churches:



Christ Church Nashville at 15354 Old Hickory Blvd

Oak Hill Assembly of God at 5200 Franklin Pike

FaithPointe Church at 2408 Seifried Street

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.