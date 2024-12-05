'The best day ever': How a local nonprofit gave a family the furniture it needed

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Elias twisted his small body into a happy dance on the floor, his house shoes sliding in rhythm to how felt.

It's an important day for the 4-year-old, where his home is being transformed one piece of furniture at a time. But it wasn't a simple move-in day with a U-Haul and cardboard boxes.

But before Elias entered the picture, I met the leaders of FAM Essentials in mid-November. They told me about their nonprofit, which helps provide furniture and home goods to families who need them in Wilson County.

I wanted to see this work in action. Jeff and Terry Hallums invited me to one of their drop-off days.

On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, I watched as they loaded up sofas, bed frames, light fixtures, area rugs and more to bring to one of those families. Workers carefully tied black straps around the assembled furniture in the back of a pickup truck and carefully went to their destination.

When I got to the home, Elias stood on the front porch holding open the screen door.

"What are you doing?" he asked me, as I was shooting video about his experience.

He was kind and resembled a kid on Christmas morning. He asked questions, and rather than just watching everyone bring in this furniture, he quickly built a bond with the volunteers.

"To see how it impacts them and how appreciative they are, and it give us good perspective on life," Jeff Hallums said.

Elias gave stickers to the volunteers and even blew bubbles in the living room.

"As you see, the little boy that was there today, I mean what a treat," Hallums said. "I want to take him home with me. He was such a great guy but yeah, it's been a great day."

Ask Elias, though, and he'll say it's more than just good.

"This is the best day ever!" he said.

To learn more about FAM Essentials, click here.

