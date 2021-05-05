The Big Payback: Community-wide day of giving starts tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 24-hour, community-wide day of giving starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Big Payback is an annual event presented by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) in which hundreds of local nonprofits participate.

"The Big Payback annually hosts more than 900 organizations and helps lift them up by providing tools to engage and encourage others to support the work that they do — the other 364 days of the year,” according to the CFMT website. “And this year, more than ever, nonprofits still need our support.”

The Community Foundation says its mission is to “to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond.”

Since 2014, they have cumulatively raised nearly $21 million with a total of 147,642 donations for area schools, religious institutions and charities. Click here to read more about the CFMT and how you can get involved.