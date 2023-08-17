'The biggest game in Nashville's history': Locals look to cash in on 2023 Leagues Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of fans will be kicking it this weekend in Music City for the Leagues Cup final.

It will be the first time Nashville SC will compete in the tournament final, and it's a real treat for soccer fans who are expecting to see a game like no other because one of the league's biggest stars will be in Nashville.

Soccer star Lionel Messi joined the MLS league just one month ago when he signed on to play for Inter Miami.

After winning 2-0 against Monterrey, Nashville SC secured a spot in the Leagues Cup final against the all-time great.

"It's gotten kind of wild. It's the biggest game in Nashville's history. And one of the biggest players on earth is coming to Nashville. He's coming to Nashville which is a huge deal on its own. We've never hosted a player of this level here before," fan Brandon Rochelle said.

As you might imagine, getting a ticket is getting Messi and pricey. Tickets on Ticketmaster are listed from $600-$12,000.

The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami game may be the hottest ticket in town this weekend, but people who live and work in the area are also looking to cash in on the match.

"I've been keeping up pretty closely because I help run this parking lot here. And how Nashville SC does really informs how the parking is going to go," Austin McBride said.

For people with homes near the stadium, a match means an extra couple hundred dollars.

"All the way down there to the end of Bransford and all the way to the other direction, people run parking," he said.

With so much demand for a spot to watch the game, owner of The Lost Paddy, Mehaul O'Leary, said bars and pubs are getting ready for an influx of fans.

"The majority of people are not going to be able to afford the tickets. So, I'll bet your bars, pubs, we're going to see the spin-off that and the energy inside bars on Saturday will be off the charts. I've canceled the band on Saturday. I need both ends of the bar," he said.

O'Leary says they'll be ready to simulate the same energy felt inside Geodis, and said he's hopeful the luck of the Irish will help Nashville come up on top.