The blind broadcaster: How Luther King broadcasts high school football without sight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to broadcasting live high school football games, Luther King has been at it for over a decade.

But there's one thing that sets him apart from the other playcallers: Luther is blind.

"When you can't see it, you have to have somebody in your ear. You can't see it, so you have to have an extra pair of eyes," King explained to us before the Maplewood versus Liberty Creek football game Friday night.

He says a spotter tells him details about the game, and he then relays them into his broadcast. King also has a braille booklet that helps him prepare.

As of this month, he also has a brand new soundboard at his fingertips.

Thanks to his new friend Ben Sabin and a GoFundMe account, the updated equipment has set King up for success.

"He doesn't see the obstacles. He's always looking for solutions," said Sabin.

Sabin, an audio store owner, recounted how he met Luther when he was looking to purchase a new soundboard. The cost of the necessary equipment was more expensive than expected - Sabin started a fundraiser to assist King. Ben explained that the new equipment was partly funded by the county and through donations.

Despite an uphill battle, King says he doesn't let his challenges define who he is.

"Why should it? Why should it?" he said.

In fact, King hopes his broadcasting takes him to the college or NFL level one day.

"He's just showing up and doing what he loves and cares about," concluded Sabin.

You can watch and listen to Luther's broadcasts on his website.

If you want to help fund the rest of the equipment, you can visit the GoFundMe page previously linked in this article.

