NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two tunnel boring machines are now digging simultaneously beneath Nashville as part of The Boring Company's Music City Loop project — and the company said more machines are on the way.

The company said a third machine could start work in late October, with the goal being to have a fourth operating before the end of the year.

WATCH: The Boring Company is now running 2 tunnel boring machines under Nashville

Nashville Music City Loop: 2 tunnel boring machines now digging, more to come

The Boring Company said it has made more than 300 design and performance upgrades to its original machine. Work is underway on a new launch site for the third machine. The company said it has obtained the permits and approvals needed before additional tunneling begins.

Beyond the tunnels, the company said it is working with property owners on more than 40 planned stations — and said it is still working to arrange more.

The approved station locations offer a clearer look at the potential route of the tunnel.

Approvals are in place for a future connection at Nashville International Airport, a future downtown station near the Music City Convention Center, and stations at residential towers and the JW Marriott.

Are you a Nashville resident curious about whether the Music City Loop will pass through your neighborhood — or do you have questions about what it's like to have tunneling happening beneath your city? Watch the full report above for the latest on the project's growing station map and expanding route. Have a tip, a question, or something you've noticed near a construction site? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com — we want to hear from you.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.