The bus driver shortage is impacting mobile blood drives. Here's how you can help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have told you about a bus driver shortage in the past affecting schools and public transportation, but that shortage is also impacting mobile blood drivers.

Blood Assurance said it is in dire need of drivers for its Nashville-based bloodmobiles.

These are used for mobile blood drives at schools, businesses, congregations, and other organizations, which is such an important part of their regular blood collection efforts — especially at a time when there is already a nationwide blood shortage.

Blood Assurance said without drivers for the bloodmobiles that means fewer blood drives and collections to help the patients right here in our hospitals.

Blood Assurance is offering new drivers $18 to $21 an hour to start, based on experience. Applicants are not required to have a commercial drivers license. Training will be provided. Employees also receive benefits.

If you are interested in becoming a Bloodmobile driver, you can apply on the Blood Assurance website.