The 'card lady' of Murfreesboro gets a little extra help from some local businesses

You may remember a My Hero back in January, where I featured the "card lady" of Murfreesboro. This is Katherine Wolfe.
Posted at 5:36 AM, May 21, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may remember a My Hero back in January, where I featured the "card lady" of Murfreesboro.

This is Katherine Wolfe.

At 92 years young she writes letters by hand to people all over the Mid State and the world. One of her tag lines, is stay "peachy creamy." She spreads kindness from her living room one card at a time.

Well, the story touched some folks who wanted to do something special for Katherine to keep her card train going. Matt Donelson with A to Z office resources in Antioch and Louise Farmer with the Bic Company stopped by her apartment with gifts.

Enjoy Ms. Katherine!!! You are a blessing to so many people and I know this will go a long way to help you continue to do that!


