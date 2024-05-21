The 'card lady' of Murfreesboro gets a little extra help from some local businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may remember a My Hero back in January, where I featured the "card lady" of Murfreesboro.

This is Katherine Wolfe.

My Hero: 92-year-old from Murfreesboro writes hundreds of cards

At 92 years young she writes letters by hand to people all over the Mid State and the world. One of her tag lines, is stay "peachy creamy." She spreads kindness from her living room one card at a time.

Well, the story touched some folks who wanted to do something special for Katherine to keep her card train going. Matt Donelson with A to Z office resources in Antioch and Louise Farmer with the Bic Company stopped by her apartment with gifts.

Enjoy Ms. Katherine!!! You are a blessing to so many people and I know this will go a long way to help you continue to do that!