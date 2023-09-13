The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project holds annual fundraiser dinner for veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special celebration for veterans and those who support their return back to home life is happening Wednesday night at City Winery.

It's the fifth annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner, which recognizes people within the community that have gone above and beyond to help service members get back to their normal lives.

The dinner kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and is hosted by The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project which assists other not-for-profits in securing funds to help causes that benefit veterans of the Armed Forces.

Each year, the Patriot Award is given out to people who support that mission. This year's recipients are country star Lee Greenwood, Hunts Brothers Pizza and Operation Song founders Bob Regan, Don Goodman and John Taylor.

There will be guest speakers which include decorated military veterans, a former NYC police commissioner and former recipients.

The dinner also includes performances from previous award winners, Chris Young and Darryl Worley.