The chill is on! Dangerously cold wind chills headed to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head toward Christmas weekend, arctic air is expected to invade the Mid-South. High temperatures by Friday will only be in the teens and lower 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits!

If you think that is cold, wait until you hear the forecasted wind chill values. Beginning Thursday night and continuing into Friday afternoon we are expecting wind chills, or “feels like temps,” to be between 10 to 20 below zero! Because of this, all of Middle Tennessee will be under a wind chill watch effective from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

Air this cold is incredibly dangerous to both life and property. It’s important to make sure your heat is working properly, and if you must venture outside to make sure you bundle up leaving no skin exposed.

The National Weather Service has a saying to help people prepare known as, “The 4 Ps”



People

Check on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and children

Pets

Bring them inside

Plants

Cover sensitive plants that must remain outside

Pipes

Drip your faucets



If needing a safe way to cover plants you can take a large bed sheet and place it over the plants using something like a bucket full of water, or bricks to place along the edges of the sheet to keep it in place.