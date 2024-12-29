The countdown is on! Preparations for Nashville's Big Bash on New Year's Eve are underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The countdown to Nashville's Big Bash, our famous New Year's Eve party, is on!

Last year, Nashville's Big Bash for New Year's Eve drew a record 215,000 people, according to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp which puts on the event.

"To pull it off with success, it takes a lot of work," said David Spencer, the senior VP of events at NCVC.

Spencer says that's why crews start preparing Bicentennial Park over two weeks in advance.

"On our biggest day, we'll have some 300 crew members here on site working. For the event itself, we'll have close to 1,000 people here working on in a variety of capacities for the event," he explained.

On Saturday, crews were setting up stages and risers, enforcing street closures, and making sure performances can be seen and heard at every angle.

"We're super excited," said Matti Campbell, visiting Nashville for New Year's.

"It kind of makes me more excited to see all the effort they put in," added her friend Hanna Vega. "We never really thought they'd be prepping like half a month early!"

Spencer says it wouldn't be possible without all the people behind the scenes.

"It gives you a sense of pride. Whether you are a crew member building the stage or myself, you just really have a sense of pride in what you have accomplished, bringing it all together for people," he concluded.

While it all leads up to the 31st, the work doesn't end there: they'll have another 6 days of cleanup after the event.

Don't forget, NewsChannel 5 is helping you ring in the new year from the comfort of your home. Nikki-Dee Ray and Ben Hill are back for this year's Big Bash special at 9 p.m leading up to the famous Music City note drop at midnight.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.