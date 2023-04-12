The Covenant School will reopen to students on April 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Covenant School will re-open to students on Tuesday, April 18.

Public Relations for the school released a statement about the return on Wednesday afternoon.

Students will be returning on a limited schedule and phased-in basis at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

In the statement, The Covenant School mentioned its gratitude for the generosity, love and support they have received during this difficult time.

The Covenant School asks for continued privacy toward the students and their families as they navigate this transition.