The Elephant Sanctuary of Tennessee to donate $5,000 in 24-hour nonprofit fundraiser The Big Payback

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee is one organization participating in a 24-hour giving sprint called "The Big Payback" on Wednesday night. The event aims to shine a spotlight on nonprofit organizations dedicated to making the Middle Tennessee region better for all the people and animals that call the area home.

For the first hours of The Big Payback, five Middle Tennessee supporters have afforded the sanctuary the ability to launch the event with a $5,000 match, doubling the donations devoted to the lifetime care of the elephant residents at the sanctuary — Nosey, Sissy, Billie, Ronnie, Debbie, Minnie, Tange, Sukari and Flora.

The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee African elephants Sukari and Tange are two residents of The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee

The Big Payback will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening and runs until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

During the event, donors can make gifts to participating nonprofits in a race to the finish. Donations will be amplified by incentives, bonuses and additional prizes.

To contribute to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, visitors can visit the organization's donation page.

Or, to learn more about it — the only elephant facility that has been dually recognized through accreditation by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and certification by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — the organization has its own website.

More information about The Big Payback event and other nonprofits that can receive donations is also available online.