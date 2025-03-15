Watch Now
The FAA has issued a ground stop at BNA due to the severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FAA has issued a ground stop at BNA due to the severe weather.

Please be mindful if you are headed in that direction at this moment. The ground stop is currently set to go through 3:45 p.m.

We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

