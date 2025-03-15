NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FAA has issued a ground stop at BNA due to the severe weather.
Please be mindful if you are headed in that direction at this moment. The ground stop is currently set to go through 3:45 p.m.
We will update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.
-Lelan Statom