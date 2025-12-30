Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeWilliamson County

Actions

The Franklin Band is headed to Pasadena to join the Rose Parade

Rose Bowl Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
Rose Bowl Parade
Rose Bowl Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
Posted
and last updated

PASADENA, CA — The Franklin Band is off to the Rose Parade!

The band is headed to Pasadena and will be joining the parade route on January 1! You can cheer them on at 10 a.m. Central!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Family turns tragedy into hope through 'Asher's Animals' stuffed animal donations

In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.