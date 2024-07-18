The Franklin Farmer's Market shuttle begins this weekend!

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Franklin, Saturday is for the Farmer's Market! But the area's most popular market can be tricky to navigate with parking spots filling up fast.
Now, a new shuttle will help get folks to the market running between Liberty Elementary School and the Factory.
The shuttle starts this weekend and costs just a dollar each way, cash only!
Kids under 5 ride for 50 cents!
It will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston