Watch Now
News

Actions

The Franklin Farmer's Market shuttle begins this weekend!

The Franklin Farmer's Market shuttle begins this weekend!
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jul 18, 2024

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Franklin, Saturday is for the Farmer's Market! But the area's most popular market can be tricky to navigate with parking spots filling up fast.

Now, a new shuttle will help get folks to the market running between Liberty Elementary School and the Factory.

The shuttle starts this weekend and costs just a dollar each way, cash only!

Kids under 5 ride for 50 cents!

It will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community