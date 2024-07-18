The Franklin Farmer's Market shuttle begins this weekend!

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Franklin, Saturday is for the Farmer's Market! But the area's most popular market can be tricky to navigate with parking spots filling up fast.

Now, a new shuttle will help get folks to the market running between Liberty Elementary School and the Factory.

The shuttle starts this weekend and costs just a dollar each way, cash only!

Kids under 5 ride for 50 cents!

It will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.