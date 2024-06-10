The Franklin Police Department is hosting a free self-defense class for those 14 and older

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department has a number of spots open for its Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) Self-Defense class.

The class is free and incorporates awareness building, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance. It also gives attendees hands-on self defense training. It's a 9-hour program.

The minimum age for those attending is 14.

The class will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 11 through 13 at the police department. If you're interested, contact Lieutenant Amy Butler at: Amy.Butler@franklintn.gov.