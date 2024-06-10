The Franklin Police Department is hosting a free self-defense class for those 14 and older

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department has a number of spots open for its Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) Self-Defense class.
The class is free and incorporates awareness building, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance. It also gives attendees hands-on self defense training. It's a 9-hour program.
The minimum age for those attending is 14.
The class will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 11 through 13 at the police department. If you're interested, contact Lieutenant Amy Butler at: Amy.Butler@franklintn.gov.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.
-Carrie Sharp