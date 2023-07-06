The future of Nashville's speedway hit a roadblock on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, a Metro Council committee deferred a measure that was essential for moving a deal forward that would cement a 30-year agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway.

If passed -- Bristol Motor Speedway would oversee a multi-million dollar renovation to the historic track that would include a sound wall and a 30,000 seat grandstand. But it might not get the green light because of some procedural rules.

Here's why.

A public meeting must be held before Metro Council can consider it.

The first public meeting is set for late July, and that doesn't leave enough time for this current Metro Council to move it through in the required three votes.

So, council member Zach Young proposed to change that requirement to get the deal done on time.

A committee voted to defer that bill on Wednesday, meaning it's unlikely council can pass the racetrack deal during this council term unless a special meeting is called.

The speedway deal is still slated to be heard at Thursday's council meeting.