Watch Now
News

Actions

The Gaylord Institute highlights services to help you celebrate National Golf Month

August is National Golf Month! Before the month ends, the Gaylord Institute is inviting you to their Golf Links Course to celebrate with the family!
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — August is National Golf Month! Before the month ends, the Gaylord Institute is inviting you to their Golf Links Course to celebrate with the family!

The team says they're offering exclusive golf instruction from a PGA professional, professional club fitting and on-site club repair.

The course is open to the public and tee times can be booked online here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.

When a 99 year old WWII veteran was scammed, NC5 viewers, businesses stepped up

Viewers to the rescue! I love stories that allow our viewers to connect, and help, those who need it most. And when a local veteran was scammed our viewers stepped up in a big way. Chris revisits 99-year-old Almus Raymer who was overwhelmed by the love and support after viewers began donating to help fix up his house. After our initial reporting, he ended up with a new contractor and a new friend. This story has everything!

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community