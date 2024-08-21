The Gaylord Institute highlights services to help you celebrate National Golf Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — August is National Golf Month! Before the month ends, the Gaylord Institute is inviting you to their Golf Links Course to celebrate with the family!
The team says they're offering exclusive golf instruction from a PGA professional, professional club fitting and on-site club repair.
The course is open to the public and tee times can be booked online here.
