The Gentle Barn Nashville To Celebrate Its Grand Opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In May, The Gentle Barn Nashville was just a piece of property. Now, the animals have arrived.

"The fences are built the barns are prepared," said Gentle Barn Founder, Ellie Laks. "We specifically take in animals that nobody wants because they’re too old, too sick, too lame to be adoptable."

The animals look right at home on 40 acres of peaceful property.

"Our organization is really going to thrive in Nashville. We can help more people and have more room to help animals," she said. "We work with children in foster care, children from the inner-city, kids who have special needs."

Laks grew up loving animals and believes they can help people struggling with just about anything.

"At The Gentle Barn, we believe we're all the same. We just look different. So in our society we have embraced the healing and loving power of dogs and cats and even horses but we’d like to extend that a little further and know that every animal has the capacity and ability and desire to heal and love us," she said.

The Gentle Barn has two other locations, in Los Angeles and St. Louis. Laks first came to Tennessee to help a cow named Dudley. He's now featured prominently on the barn.

Now Dudley watches over the farm and Laks looks forward to helping others, who have a hard time opening-up to humans.

The Gentle Barn is celebrating its grand opening this Sunday, August 26. For more information or to become a volunteer click here.