The Hot Chocolate Affair in Nashville is a chocolate lover's dream

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are a chocolate lover, then we have the perfect evening out for you.
The Hot Chocolate Affair is in its second month at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel. Every Friday-Sunday in February and March people can try a variety of hot chocolate, treats, and espresso martinis.
The event is open for the whole family.
Tickets to reserve a table is $65 for anyone 11 years old and older. $45 for children 4 to 10 years old. Free for children 3 and younger. and it is an extra $25 if you would like to try the espresso martini flight, using Frothy Monkey espresso.
Watch the video player above to see some examples of what sweet treats and drinks will be offered.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp