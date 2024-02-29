The Hot Chocolate Affair in Nashville is a chocolate lover's dream

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are a chocolate lover, then we have the perfect evening out for you.

The Hot Chocolate Affair is in its second month at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel. Every Friday-Sunday in February and March people can try a variety of hot chocolate, treats, and espresso martinis.

The event is open for the whole family.

Tickets to reserve a table is $65 for anyone 11 years old and older. $45 for children 4 to 10 years old. Free for children 3 and younger. and it is an extra $25 if you would like to try the espresso martini flight, using Frothy Monkey espresso.

