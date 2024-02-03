The Jefferson Street Sound Museum celebrates Black History Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is kicking off its Black History Month celebrations this weekend. The iconic museum continues to serve as a tribute to the artists and musicians who made Jefferson Street so famous.

This year they're calling the celebration: "Black History In Music: Work, Worship, and Celebration."

They will have 5 or 6 different artists showcasing the artwork representing Black culture. The artwork will add to the Black excellence already on display inside the museum's memorabilia room.

"It's full of artists and musicians that actually played on Jefferson Street. It's all in this room," Museum Founder and Curator Lorenzo Washington said.

Visitors will find well-known performers like Little Richard and Tina Turner up on the walls and floors, and many more local acts. "Artists like Clifford Curry, Marion James, Jimmy Church, Frank Howard," Washington said.

Musicians and singers, Washington says had big hearts in this city.

"We don’t have a lot of representation here in Nashville with the music that was on Jefferson Street," Washington said.

Many long-time Nashvillians consider 1935 – 1965 the Golden Age of Jefferson Street. When I-40 was built it changed the landscape of Jefferson Street. Clubs were forced to close down, and many Black artists didn’t have anywhere else to perform. Washington says they thought their legacies would be forgotten, but he's making sure they will live on.

Lorenzo hopes the younger generation will feel inspired learning the stories of Jefferson Street this Black History Month.

"They can come here in this little museum and learn a lot of what took place in Nashville’s Black community here on Jefferson Street," Washington expressed

You can catch the Black History in Music: Work, worship and celebration February 3, 10, 17, & 24.

In April, there will be a benefit gala to honor Lorenzo and raise funds for the museum.

Last month, Lorenzo was honored at NMAAM. They dedicated an exhibit to him.