The Jefferson Street Sound Museum receives money from the American Rescue Plan to help preserve it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is getting some financial assistance thanks to Metro Council.

Recently, council members appropriated $80,000 from the American Rescue Plan to the museum.

The money will be used for upkeep, marketing, community outreach expansion, and music education.

Founder and Curator Lorenzo Washington opened the museum in 2011 to preserve the music and entertainment history of Jefferson Street. In fact, it's his home too. Washington says, he pays for all the expenses; with assistance from the museum's VP Karen Coffee.

He's grateful for the support, because he wants to make sure the legacies of those artists and musicians are not forgotten.

"This was considered our wall street of Nashville, Tennessee here on Jefferson Street. We couldn’t venture off to the other parts of the city to purchase merchandise or go to restaurants or clubs pretty much everything was here on Jefferson Street," Lorenzo Washington said.

The museum is open every Saturday and during the week, you can schedule a tour.

The museum also offers many programs. This weekend they're hosting an event called "In Celebration of Men". You can learn more about it and other planned programs, like "Remembering Jimi Hendrix, here.