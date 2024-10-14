The Journey Home, a Murfreesboro nonprofit helping the homeless, breaks ground on a much larger facility

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The constant flow of new residents and growth can be great for a community like Murfreesboro. But it also comes at a cost.

"When I came here, I didn’t know what to expect," said Gina Marie Gordon, who is currently experiencing homelessness. "I had an outs with a relationship that didn’t go well, and I ended up homeless for the last four years."

Like many in her predicament, Gordon relies on the faith-based nonprofit, The Journey Home. "We’ve been serving the community for about 18 years," said Scott Foster, Founder and Executive Director of The Journey Home.

They currently do a lot for those experiencing homelessness in their little building. "Meals, clothing, hygiene, all those type things as well as some medical and mental health connections," said Foster.

With all of the community's growth, their leadership realized they needed to be doing a whole lot more. "Today the estimate is, we have roughly 11,000 children in our school system who are living in motels. That environment simply isn’t conducive to growing up in a constructive environment," said Bill Reid, Board Chairman of The Journey Home.

Now, thanks to community members digging into their wallets, construction crews are digging at the site of the future home of The Journey Home. The ceremonial groundbreaking took place Monday afternoon. "Counting every nook and cranny of the building we have now, we have a little over 7,000 feet. This building is almost 20,000 feet," said Foster.

Not only will the new facility give them the additional space they need to provide their current resources, but they'll also be able to provide a brand new ministry — one where they can keep full families all together. "It doesn’t happen overnight, and we need a safe, secure place where they can be, where they can live, as a family unit," said Foster.

The new facility will be able to house up to 10 different families at a time. "We try to stabilize them so they can move into housing, that’s a different approach," explained Reid.

Temporary housing was the missing puzzle piece of a key part of the Journey Home's methodology. "When people are ready for housing, you take them from the emergency housing units that are in here, to the interim housing units that we have, then into market-rate housing," said Reid.

"Having the bigger space for The Journey Home would be a great, excellent thing and a resource for communities," said Gina Marie Gordon. "Murfreesboro is one of the best communities I’ve seen for homelessness."

Gina Marie is proud of her own growth in the last few years. One she hopes many others in Murfreesboro can also experience. "I could sit here and cry or I could get out here and do something. I have five years sobriety now," she said.

If you'd like to learn more about The Journey Home, or even sign up to volunteer with them, you can find out more by clicking here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.