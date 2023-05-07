The largest craft brew industry conference is back in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The largest conference for craft brewers starts Sunday and lasts over the next three days. This is the second time the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America has come to Nashville. The first was back in 2018.

"Craft beer is a $26.8 billion industry in the U.S. with Tennessee being home to more than 140 breweries, representing $1.3 million in economic impact for the state. With more than 11,000 anticipated attendees, CBC 2023 is expected to generate substantial economic impact for the city via hotel stays, patronage at restaurants, bars, and tourist sites, and sales tax, to name a few," the conference website said.

BrewExpo America will have hundreds of exhibitors sharing different products and services.

In addition, over the next few days, speakers will discuss things like a government affairs update, supporting sobriety in the craft beer industry and the burden of burnout.

It all ends on May 10 with the World Beer Cup Awards, where there are more than 10,000 entries. It is called the "Olympics of beer".

"The now-annual global competition celebrates the science and art of brewing and brings new ingredients and techniques to the largest stage of international brewing excellence," the website said.