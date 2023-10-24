'The largest turnout we’ve had in probably 30 years': Record turnout expected in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — For most voters, Tuesday's Franklin Municipal Election probably felt like any other Election Day.

"Voting is important," said Bob Brown, a Franklin resident.

"I try to come every time," said Mary Rucker, another Franklin voter.

NewsChannel 5 found a lot of the usual activity — regular loyal voters and quick-moving lines. But one way this election stands out, beyond the controversy surrounding mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson, has to be the turnout.

"It’s very large for a municipal election," said Chad Gray, Williamson County Election Administrator.

Gray says recording breaking early voting turnout has continued into Election Day.

"We think we’re going to build on that today and it’s probably going to be the largest turnout we’ve had in probably 30 years in the City of Franklin," he said.

For the first time in more than a decade, a contested mayoral election is on the ballot. Mayor Ken Moore hasn't faced an opponent on the ballot since 2011. Only then did nearly 3,000 residents of 42,000 registered voters cast a ballot.

Moore faces Hanson, and three of the at-large aldermen seats are being contested, including Hanson's seat. If Hanson loses on Tuesday, she will no longer hold elected office in Franklin.