The last of 18 members of a Clarksville motorcycle gang sentenced on multiple federal charges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The last of 18 members of the Clarksville Mongols Motorcycle Club, accused of terrorizing the community, are now sentenced on federal charges.

The U.S. District Attorney said this group has done some of the worst, most violent, organized criminal activity they have ever seen in Middle Tennessee, and calls this last sentencing an end to a "reign of terror."

The federal charges against the 18 men include racketeering conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, money laundering, and other crimes.

The last one to be charged was 47 year old James Hines. He was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison.

Their crimes date back to 2015. According to the DOJ, the Mongols Motorcycle Club did not have territory in Tennessee yet then, so to establish the Clarksville Mongols they burned down another motorcycle clubhouse in the city.

In May 2015, members kidnapped and murdered a young mother because they believed she had stolen from them. Their violent crimes continued through 2018, including distributing 50 pounds of methamphetamine in Tennessee and Kentucky.

A former Clarksville Mongol was kidnapped and beaten to death in November of 2017. The DOJ provided the gruesome details against this victim in their release. We want to caution our viewers before reading the release.

Sentences of the group ranged from time served to 40 years in federal prison. The DOJ lists the sentences as:

James Wesley Frazier, age 36, was sentenced to Life plus 30 years in federal prison;

Aelix Santiago, age 35, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison;

Kyle Heade, age 37, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison;

Joel Aldridge, age 43, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison;

James Hines, age 47, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison;

Michael Forrester, Jr., age 35, was sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison;

Jamie Hern, age 44, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison;

Robert Humiston, age 31, was sentenced to 8 years and 4 months in federal prison;

Michael Myers, age 40, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison;

Michael Levi West, age 41, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison;

Adrianna Miles, age 28, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison;

Derek Leighton Stanley, age 49, was sentenced to 18 ½ years in federal prison;

William Boylston, age 33, was sentenced to Life plus 7 years in federal prison;

Jason Meyerholz, age 49, was sentenced to Life plus 7 years in federal prison;

Christopher Michael Wilson, age 41, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison;

Jessie Marie Decker, age 38, was sentenced to time served;

Janie Lee, age 28, was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in federal prison; and

Christian Dykes, age 35, was sentenced to time served.