The Laundry Project changing lives one basket of clean clothes at a time.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Laundry Project will be back in Nashville Saturday morning, changing lives by washing loads of laundry.

Volunteers will be at the Wash Tub Laundry off of Nolensville Pike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and they expect to do about 300 loads of laundry.

The Laundry Project is part of the non-profit Current Initiatives. Clean laundry is a key part of good hygiene and healthy living, but it can be a big burden on families both financially and time wise. Getting laundry done at the laundromat can get pricey fast, especially for families who don't have the time to do laundry for long periods of time because the parents or caretakers are busy working.

Nashville Laundry Project Team Lead, Ashley Ruiz, said there is a ripple affect just from helping families pay for their clothes to be washed.

"I'm sure there's plenty of other things you can spend $60 on," said Ruiz. "We've had people cry because know they can pay the rest of their electric bill. They can have a birthday party for their kids. There was a mom who came to one of our summer projects, that said the money that we saved her could put her kid in that football program for the week and keep him off the street while she's at work."

The Laundry Project is always accepting more volunteers, as well as donations for detergent, quarters, and coloring books and crayons to keep little ones preoccupied while their clothes are getting cleaned.

To date, the Laundry Project has washed 2,388,960 pounds of laundry, which equates to more than 1,194 tons of clean clothes, socks, sheets, towels and blankets.