The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only lesbian-owned bar, to celebrate 20 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lipstick Lounge in East Nashville is celebrating 20 years of being part of the community with a big party Saturday.

Being the first and only lesbian-owned bar in Nashville, co-owners Christa Suppan and Jonda Valentine said they have seen Nashville come a long way in becoming a more inclusive place. They added that they are proud to have a role in that change.

Both owners say opening up the bar 20 years ago was a leap of faith on their part. Something pulled them to come to Nashville and open a bar with an atmosphere that they always wanted themselves — welcoming to all no matter who you are.

"It's a place of love. And anybody that walks in they're welcomed. We're a bar for humans. They're loved. No matter who they love. I mean we really have diversity here," said Valentine.

"And that was the whole point. To build a bridge between communities. Whether it's straight, gay, color, race, religion, anything," said Suppan.

Suppan and Valentine said over the years, the community has been supportive, even during the most trying times, like after the tornado that hit their bar and the shutdowns from the pandemic in 2020.

They want to celebrate with that diverse community with activities for all ages, like a pet parade, high heel race, live music, and games starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.