'The memories will stay': Family reflects on Crieve Hall house fire following ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The recent winter storm has brought about all kinds of destruction and hardship.

That's no different in a historic Nashville neighborhood called Crieve Hall, where a family lost their home to a fire right after their power was restored.

Marie and Jim Byers had lived in the quaint house on Barrywood Drive for 55 years.

"This place because of the outdoors and the beauty of the neighborhood, it has been my biggest pleasure living here," said Marie. "I feel sad that it's there but the memories....will stay."

With the storm knocking their power out, Marie and her husband Jim left for a hotel. They came back to their house in ruin.

"About 5:00, we get a text from a neighbor saying hey, power's on. And then 2 minutes later they send us the video of the house on fire," explained Marie's son Tracy. "So it was that quick."

For several days following, Tracy, his wife Evie, and their kids have donned boots and masks, sifting through dirt and dust for the parts that made it grandma's house.

"You're just literally sifting through rubble, trying to find anything that's meaningful or still in one piece. So it's hard, it's been hard," said Tracy.

While it's a dark time, there have been light moments in the things they've found — like graduation photos, salvageable books and pieces of Jim's toy car and coin collections.

"[He] was a collector of everything," laughed Evie Byers. "And it was frustrating because he had so many things!"

The loss has been a letdown, but it's the community that lifted them up — checking in, offering help, and raising over $42,000 so the family can rebuild.

"This really is a neighborhood. As big as Nashville has gotten, it's still that small town where people care for each other...so that's the biggest thing," said Tracy.

"We hope to rebuild," concluded Marie. "Have a new house but we'll still have the memories of this space, and that will be great."

The family says the cause of fire is still under investigation.

In the meantime, the homeowners are staying in a hotel.

If you'd like to help, you can visit the family's GoFundMe.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.