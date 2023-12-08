The Nashville Ballet opens this holiday season's of 'Nashville's Nutcracker'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday night is the show opener of this holiday season's Nashville's Nutcracker.

The Nashville Ballet will be performing at TPAC on select days from December 8 through Christmas Eve.

Whether people have seen the show for years in a row or this is their first time, there is always something new and special to see.

What makes Nashville's Nutcracker so cool is that you are seeing the storyline of all the adventures Clara Stahlbaum and the other characters go through in the traditional Nutcracker take place in Music City.

People will see the characters in places they may recognize such as Centennial Park, Shelby Bottoms, and the Belle Meade Mansion.

Dancers have been practicing for hours every day since October.

This is the 16th anniversary of Nashville's Nutcracker.

Nick Mullikin, the Nashville Ballet's artistic director, said his favorite part of every show is watching the reactions from people who are watching for the first time.

"I think one of the things that we love the most is that Nutcracker and the holidays is a time for people to dream and aspire, and I think that this Nutcracker really captures that," Mullikin said.

Tickets are selling fast if you want to snag one. Other than being an amazing show people look forward to every year, there is another good reason why seats are limited in all 16 shows.

The Nashville Ballet gave away 2,000 tickets to students and families in need as part of its Holiday Magic initiative.

This is part of its Community Engagement Program, which aims to show the wonderful world of dance to underserved communities.

These families would otherwise not be able to afford tickets, but now they can witness all that goes into a show and can dream of the possibilities for themselves.

Mullikin said children's reactions to the shows are always fun to watch.

"They come out into the lobby; you see them dancing, and skipping and singing and just so excited in their holiday garb or just part of wanting to be in that family and do the things. It's so much fun to see how it inspires young people to dream big," Mullikin said.