The Nashville mayoral runoff: Who has the edge?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Election night just wrapped up last week, but for a handful of candidates, the campaign isn't over with a runoff election in a little more than a month.

That includes the race for Nashville mayor, where the race is on to get votes from candidates who didn't make the runoff.

The runoff will be between Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli.

"The one thing these two have in common was these two were the most vocal about Nashville being on the wrong track," said NewsChannel 5 political analyst Pat Nolan. "They did it in different ways, but that's the one thing that united them."

In Nashville, traditionally a blue island in a red state, Nolan says Alice Rolli will need to focus on picking away votes just outside her base.

"Alice Rolli's big challenge is to get enough votes from moderate to dissident Democrats and independents to get from where she is to get to 50% plus one vote," Nolan said.

But can Freddie O'Connell unite more liberal voters that make most of Nashville's base away from candidates who didn't make the runoff?

"I think the challenge to Freddie O'Connell is to unite all the progressive candidates and supporters behind him," Nolan said. "If he can do that, he has a chance to win if not handily, enough to win the race."