The Nashville Rescue Mission Woman's shelter is at capacity. I asked why.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter who you are, there are simple needs we all share — to feel safe, have a roof over our head and a meal. Sadly, those are becoming harder to come by and the Nashville Rescue Mission is feeling the strain.

The mission’s new women’s and children’s shelter opened in January with 300 beds available. This past Tuesday night, 377 people spent the night at the mission, pushing the shelter to capacity.

“We're seeing a growth in our numbers with women and children," the mission's Sam Siple said to me. "That's our fastest-growing population. Matter of fact, we're up 46% in the number of mothers who come here based on our numbers last year and we've seen a surge of children of 76%."

The surging heat is part of the reason for increased demand but only part of the equation.

“I think we're seeing a couple of factors including addiction, but we're also seeing a number of families being abandoned by a father or husband,” said Siple.

For now, the Nashville Rescue Mission is making do. Its philosophy is to turn no one away. Last night after chapel service the chairs were pushed aside, and mats were placed on the floor for extra guests to sleep.

The shelter was built entirely with private donations, and mission leaders hope the public will help again. Water and baby formula are needed greatly right now. Those can be dropped off at 616 7th Ave South.

Financial donations can be made by tapping this link.