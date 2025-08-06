The Nations rezoning proposal sparks community discussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rezoning proposal covering more than 300 acres in the Nations neighborhood is raising questions from residents concerned about increased density and development.

The proposal to rezone the Nations passed its second reading at last night's Metro Council meeting. The bill's third and final reading is set for August 19.

Emma Martinsen, who lives just a 7-minute walk from the affected area, says she first noticed rezoning signs around the Nations and later received a letter after the bill's first reading in May.

"What the letter implies is that we already have so many houses going up on such small properties, this could potentially be a lot more homes or houses on smaller sized areas," Martinsen said.

City Council Member Rollin Horton says flooding has become a problem with more concrete construction in the area. He notes that a lack of trees makes the area hotter, and no current laws give the city the option to require sidewalks with new builds.

Horton also says families leave the area because they can't expand their homes.

Martinsen, who rents a new tall and skinny home with her husband, has concerns about the proposal.

"I understand there needs to be affordable housing, but I also know the houses that are built, going up now, aren't really all that affordable anyway," Martinsen said.

Horton says the bill would triple the number of trees planted with new builds, allow homes to expand, keep giant apartments away, and give an opportunity for sidewalks for over 300 acres in the Nations.

"That would be my only fear of putting up more cement, more buildings as opposed to adding another park," Martinsen said.

Hearing of rezoning going elsewhere in Nashville, Martinsen says she just wants to know more before saying yes.

"I would not support it probably," Martinsen said. "I feel like it happened very quickly; my understanding of what was happening."

Have concerns about development in your neighborhood? Share your thoughts on the Nations rezoning proposal and how it might affect your community. Contact our reporter at Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com to join the conversation.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.