The New Year's trend 'Dry January' may have drinkers looking at alcohol alternatives

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dry January, the New Year's resolution not to consume alcohol all month, may have drinkers turning to alcohol alternatives.

The world of non-alcoholic drinks is what Killjoy in East Nashville is all about.

The booze-free beverage store, which sells no alcohol products (albeit some THC and CBD drinks), moved to Fatherland Street from the Wedgewood-Houston area in September.

They're still new but growing in popularity thanks to a receptive neighborhood and an increasingly popular trend to drink less.

"Last year we met so many people who started doing Dry January and said they felt amazing and just kept going," explained Killjoy founder Stephanie Styll. "We had a little market last year and 400 people came...in one day!"

The CDC says even moderate drinking increases your risk for cancer and heart disease, compared to not drinking.

Whatever reason you opt into the trend, it's growing — which means a growth in sales for Killjoy.

"I mean I'm hoping it speaks to a larger culture shift," said Styll.

The store is also the official non-alcoholic bottle shop partner of Dry January USA.

