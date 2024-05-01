The one stop shop to get your child ready for Kindergarten is this Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I know most families are thinking about the end of school, but if you have a little one in the house — I want you to know about this: the Meharry Pediatric Clinic has a Kindergarten Wellness Day coming up this Friday!

I paid the clinic a visit today and Dr. Dontal Johnson told me Friday will be a "one stop shop" to get your child ready for Kindergarten. "We're going to be giving check ups, immunizations, vision assessments, hearing assessments pretty much anything you need to for back to school we're going to be doing it this Friday," Dr. Johnson said.

Metro Schools will also be there with all the registration forms and clinic staff is ready to make sure everyone is in tip-top shape.

"We're getting it started early so parents don't have to worry — they can have a stress-free summer! They can come this Friday, get everything they need and come August, they'll be ready to go," said Dr. Johnson.

Kindergarten Wellness Day is this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Meharry Pediatric Clinic at 1810 Albion Street. Appointments are recommended but not required. Just call 615-327-6316.

If you don't have insurance — that's okay. This is meant for everyone.