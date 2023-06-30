The pension fund for Tennessee retired teachers was breached. Here's what you can do.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A data breach is affecting millions nationwide, including nearly 200,000 people here in Tennessee.

The breach impacted the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System — the pension fund for state retirees.

While financial information wasn't breached, names and social security numbers in Tennessee were.

Ex-FBI Agent and cybersecurity expert Scott Augenbaum says that is a critical hack.

"With a Social Security Number, a cybercriminal can open up accounts in your name, he can go out there and go get a mortgage, buy a house, buy a car, open an account at Best Buy, that's the danger," Augenbaum said.

So, what can you do if you're affected? First Scott Augenbaum says to change the password you use to look up your benefits, and anywhere else you use the same password.

But for the rest of us, Augenbaum says there are steps everyone can take now.

"Don't wait until you become the next data breach victim, it could happen to any of us," Augenbaum said.

The tip: If you're not planning on buying a house or car, or having anyone check your credit in the near future -- Freeze your credit — something you can do online with each of the three credit bureaus: TransUnion, Experian and Equifax.

But the key is, Augenbaum says, do it now -- before you're a data breach victim.

"Once you freeze your credit, this step will prevent cybercriminals from using your SSN to get a car, house, something that could be devastating," Augenbaum said.