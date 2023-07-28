The race before the race: Building the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix racetrack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is returning in just one week. But before our downtown streets come alive with the sounds of IndyCar engines, we got an inside look at the track.

Building the track for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is basically a race before the race, and Rocky Ryan is in charge of it all, including the placement of 2,200 concrete blocks that way five tons each.

Their barriers are specially made for this race. These don't have a flare at the bottom like a traditional barrier you might see on the interstate, allowing drivers to come within an inch of the course's edge during the race.

Ryan says he's appreciative of being able to put on an event like this in Nashville.

"This is a really cool town, and this town has afforded us the opportunity to put this race on for them," Ryan said. "I know it sounds hokey, but it's true: it's so neat to be able to do all this."