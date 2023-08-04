Angie Henderson steals the vice mayor seat, with over 3,000 more votes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The race for vice mayor was a close one. Both Jim Shulman and Angie Henderson split at around 50% of the votes around 8:00 p.m.

Henderson took the lead with 52.2% of the votes towards the end. Shulman fell behind with 42,008 votes compared to Henderson's 45,812. She will take over for Shulman after his five years as vice mayor.

Jim Shulman has been the vice mayor for five years. Before he was the vice mayor, he was a district Councilmember and an at-large Councilmember. He graduated form Vanderbilt Law School, worked as legal counsel for the state Department of Finance and Administration and served as Chief of Staff for Speaker of the House Jimmy Naifeh before being elected to Metro Council in 1999. He is married to Lori Shulman and has two daughters. He has over 35 years of community involvement in Nashville.

Angie Henderson is a native Nashvillian and current Councilwoman of District 34. She is also a wife, a mother and a fundraising and marketing professional. She attended Bryn Mawr College outside Philadelphia where she earned a degree in Growth and Structure of Cities. She has worked in fundraising, development and on Metro Council.

"We must focus on making Metro Government more proactive and effective in the service of all citizens in all neighborhoods across Davidson County. We need leaders willing to bring focus to and sustain the strategic work necessary for our city," her website says.