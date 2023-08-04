Watch Now
News

Actions

Angie Henderson steals the vice mayor seat, with over 3,000 more votes

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 8:55 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 22:48:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The race for vice mayor was a close one. Both Jim Shulman and Angie Henderson split at around 50% of the votes around 8:00 p.m.

Henderson took the lead with 52.2% of the votes towards the end. Shulman fell behind with 42,008 votes compared to Henderson's 45,812. She will take over for Shulman after his five years as vice mayor.

Jim Shulman has been the vice mayor for five years. Before he was the vice mayor, he was a district Councilmember and an at-large Councilmember. He graduated form Vanderbilt Law School, worked as legal counsel for the state Department of Finance and Administration and served as Chief of Staff for Speaker of the House Jimmy Naifeh before being elected to Metro Council in 1999. He is married to Lori Shulman and has two daughters. He has over 35 years of community involvement in Nashville.

Angie Henderson is a native Nashvillian and current Councilwoman of District 34. She is also a wife, a mother and a fundraising and marketing professional. She attended Bryn Mawr College outside Philadelphia where she earned a degree in Growth and Structure of Cities. She has worked in fundraising, development and on Metro Council.

"We must focus on making Metro Government more proactive and effective in the service of all citizens in all neighborhoods across Davidson County. We need leaders willing to bring focus to and sustain the strategic work necessary for our city," her website says.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School