The Rolling Stones take the stage at Nissan Stadium for rescheduled concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The legendary rock band "The Rolling Stones" made their way to Nashville for their "No Filter Tour."

This show at Nissan Stadium was rescheduled from May of 2020 due to the pandemic.

It's the bands first local appearance since 2015 and will be their first without founding drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away in August.

The Kunkle family said they’re attending Saturday's concert in honor of a loved one, Dale Kunkle.

The father and husband was a huge Rolling Stones fan and bought tickets to their concert last year.

The show got postponed and unfortunately Dale passed away in April.

His family is here in his place and they’re all wearing his ashes around their necks.

"I’m not a fan of 'The Rolling Stones,' well not like he was, I’m only doing this for him," said wife Beth Kunkle, "He worshiped Mick Jagger, that was literally his hero."

Dale’s daughter also said the two of them danced to the song 'Wild Horses' at her wedding for their father-daughter dance so that song in particular is extra special for her.

Fans who attended the concert did not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering the stadium.

Masks are not required, but are encouraged for people who are not vaccinated.