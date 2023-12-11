The Salvation Army increases response to those impacted by deadly severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Salvation Army has increased service to areas that were impacted by the severe weather over the weekend. The efforts will be increased to areas of Madison and Hendersonville.

Meal Service is planned in the following areas:

Madison – 2 Units:

One will be stationary at the corner of Nesbit and Heritage Place. The second will be roaming in the areas hit hard by the storm.

Hendersonville – 1 Unit:

Meal Service will happen in the Clearview Circle and Hunters Trail Area and then the unit will roam other areas hit hard by the storm.